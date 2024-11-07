Truist Financial Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $33.00. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.37 million, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $282.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.65 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

