UBS Group Boosts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $145.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Argus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.18.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $151.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.27 and a 200-day moving average of $123.12. Illumina has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Illumina by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 65.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $63,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

