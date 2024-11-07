UBS Group Lowers Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target to $25.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 83.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 30.6% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,371,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,014,000 after buying an additional 1,493,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 176,250 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $4,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,749,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 162,182 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 609,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 160,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

