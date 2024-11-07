United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,442 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $40,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,871,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $397.49 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $399.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $356.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.18, for a total transaction of $1,239,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $44,743.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.63, for a total value of $192,081.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,115.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.18, for a total transaction of $1,239,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $44,743.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,422 shares of company stock worth $29,229,828 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.86.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

