US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth $69,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $202.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $317.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.