US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2,428.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 405.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 47.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX opened at $274.87 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.42 and a 52-week high of $297.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.05.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $237.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.30.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Recommended Stories

