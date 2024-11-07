US Bancorp DE Sells 590 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth about $9,894,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,292,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 20.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 504,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,246 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 21.0% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 19,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total value of $2,002,762.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,751,918.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $88,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,204 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $106.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $108.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

