Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vail Resorts by 20.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTN. StockNews.com raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.22.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,559.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at $378,547.83. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,547.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $289,026.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,360.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $179.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $236.92.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 147.26%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

