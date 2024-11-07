Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 74,318 Shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,153,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,318 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in GoldMining were worth $8,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in GoldMining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining Stock Performance

Shares of GoldMining stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. GoldMining Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoldMining ( NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that GoldMining Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of GoldMining in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

GoldMining Company Profile

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

Further Reading

