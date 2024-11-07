Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 13,814 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 38.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 533.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $3,648,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in LPL Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $308.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.19 and a 1-year high of $309.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.06.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

