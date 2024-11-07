Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 29,611 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 8,786.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,611 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $9,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 395.1% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,622,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,519 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $227,218,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Quanta Services by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,011 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1,445.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,404,000 after buying an additional 369,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,235,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,968,000 after buying an additional 186,306 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $310.82 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.93 and a 1-year high of $317.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.22. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.