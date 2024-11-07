Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 5,109 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $121.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.82. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $90.02 and a one year high of $122.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.73.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

