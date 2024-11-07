Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 6,066 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Casey’s General Stores worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Melius Research initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.25.

In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,655,284.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,890.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,655,284.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CASY stock opened at $409.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $266.56 and a twelve month high of $416.13.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

