Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 6,767 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $210.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.34 and its 200-day moving average is $203.36. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $154.61 and a one year high of $225.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ferguson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.50.

In other news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.75, for a total transaction of $267,318.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,750. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,325 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.75, for a total value of $267,318.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $201,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.96, for a total transaction of $527,319.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,271.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,313 shares of company stock worth $2,477,901. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

