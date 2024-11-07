Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $10,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIX opened at $437.47 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.23 and a 12 month high of $439.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $381.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.18%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,301,683.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,239,007.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $1,941,475.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at $18,301,683.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,812,015 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

