Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,927 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.10% of Donaldson worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCI. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Donaldson by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,920,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,434,000 after buying an additional 367,705 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,964 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 4.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,691,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,073,000 after acquiring an additional 75,733 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 16.6% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,331,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,453,000 after purchasing an additional 190,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Donaldson by 13.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153,342 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCI opened at $77.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $78.03.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $314,952.35. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,057.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $314,952.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,057.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $198,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,112.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCI. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

