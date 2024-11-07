Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 531.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 37,299 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $26,107,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,572,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. StockNews.com lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $153.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.72 and its 200 day moving average is $146.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.20). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $551.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 132.73%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.