Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 17,414 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 238,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,079,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Omnicom Group by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 84,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $105.06 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.14.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

