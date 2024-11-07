Van ECK Associates Corp Has $10.32 Million Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,822,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,455 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 39.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 12.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 50.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAC. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

