Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.84 Million Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.07% of Lincoln Electric worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 142.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 15.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $193,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,880.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $218.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.51 and a fifty-two week high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $983.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.07 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 11.93%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 33.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.67.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

