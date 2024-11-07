Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.91 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $131.83 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.98 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.78. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 153.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 437.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Sun Communities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.91.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

