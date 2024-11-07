Van ECK Associates Corp Has $8.04 Million Holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 621,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,437 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,012,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.7% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,055,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 235,548 shares in the last quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 115.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 70,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 181.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 59,586 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 89.36, a quick ratio of 89.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBRT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

