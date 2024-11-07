Van ECK Associates Corp Has $8.85 Million Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,930 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 105.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair raised Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.95.

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 37,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 37,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at $38,003,749.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $127.97 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $75.85 and a one year high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.76 and its 200 day moving average is $132.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

