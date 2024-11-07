Van ECK Associates Corp Has $9.26 Million Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,303 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,385,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 205,300 shares during the period. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 40,782 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on MFA Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

MFA Financial Stock Down 7.2 %

MFA Financial stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 2.16.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.25%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.38%.

About MFA Financial

(Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.