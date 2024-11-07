Van ECK Associates Corp Has $9.62 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,637 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.08% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,673,000 after purchasing an additional 220,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,468,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,790,000 after buying an additional 216,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,959,000 after buying an additional 228,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,639,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,828,000 after buying an additional 203,934 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $125.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.35. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $157.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $1,740,475.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,908,240.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,063 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

