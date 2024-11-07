Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) by 89.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,434,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148,056 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in enCore Energy were worth $9,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of enCore Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $11,055,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in enCore Energy by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,814,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,483 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in enCore Energy by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,575,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 276,211 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of enCore Energy by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 249,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $660,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enCore Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EU opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $689.99 million, a PE ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 0.05. enCore Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

enCore Energy ( NASDAQ:EU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts raised enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

enCore Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

