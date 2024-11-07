Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,180,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582,551 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 3.28% of Canaan worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Canaan alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Canaan by 323.3% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 280,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 214,384 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Canaan by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,385,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after buying an additional 1,354,333 shares in the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canaan by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 739,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 34,382 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Canaan by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 215,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 36,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canaan Price Performance

CAN stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $447.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.06. Canaan Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $71.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 59.66% and a negative net margin of 158.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canaan Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAN. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Canaan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canaan in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Canaan in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canaan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAN

Canaan Profile

(Free Report)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.