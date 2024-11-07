Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 466.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,803 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $10,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CECO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 247.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 31,707 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 6.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 35.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 18,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 90.0% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 17,232 shares during the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $287,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,740. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CECO opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.20 million, a P/E ratio of 68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.94 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

