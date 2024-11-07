Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,216 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $10,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BioNTech by 85.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 31,615 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 24.5% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 610.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 60,270 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.

BioNTech Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $106.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $76.53 and a 12-month high of $131.49. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.78 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.23.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $2.07. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.