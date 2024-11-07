Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 39,093 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,093 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.80% of Chimera Investment worth $9,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth about $796,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 121.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,188.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

NYSE:CIM opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.50 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

