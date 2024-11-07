Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 518 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,037 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $10,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 411.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $286.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded First Solar to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.13.

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR opened at $194.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

