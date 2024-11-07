Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $11,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Veralto by 19.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after buying an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the first quarter worth about $1,011,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,256,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Veralto by 2,006.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 186,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 177,865 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE:VLTO opened at $102.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.61. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $77,388.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,601.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $77,388.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,601.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,452,878.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,841.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,693 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VLTO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

