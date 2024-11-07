Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,859 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $120.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 80.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $120.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.90.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

