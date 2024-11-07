Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 157,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $984,000. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 104,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,689 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

VNOM opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 7.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.13. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.72.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

