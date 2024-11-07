Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 44,575 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,061,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612,373 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 98.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,021,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,648 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,028,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,365,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,642,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

