Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 5,812 Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $304,941.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,320.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $155.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.60 and a 200-day moving average of $129.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 174.46 and a beta of 1.39. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.81 and a 52-week high of $157.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Freshpet had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.13.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

