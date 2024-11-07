Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 194.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,984 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in SLM by 3,800.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,406,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,691 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SLM by 2,187.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,357 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 294.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $652.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.40 million. SLM had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 35.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on SLM from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

