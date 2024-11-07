Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.45% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 381,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after purchasing an additional 115,749 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 4.1 %

BATS:XJH opened at $44.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $197.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.66.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.