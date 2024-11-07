Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Stock

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 30.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of 8X8 to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.82.

8X8 Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of EGHT opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.38 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 8X8 by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,448,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after buying an additional 561,436 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in 8X8 by 473.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,722,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,230 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in 8X8 by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,649,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 571,245 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,484,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 145,606 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

