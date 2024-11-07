Wells Fargo & Company Raises Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $175.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s current price.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Freshpet from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.13.

Freshpet Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of FRPT opened at $155.27 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $65.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 174.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $304,941.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,046,320.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter worth $1,433,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 84,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 52,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $77,000.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

