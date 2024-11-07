Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as high as C$0.53. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 1,287,124 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEF. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Western Forest Products from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$155.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

