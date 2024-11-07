WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.01 and traded as low as $47.63. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $47.82, with a volume of 1,682,794 shares changing hands.

Get WisdomTree India Earnings Fund alerts:

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.