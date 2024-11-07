Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

XEL stock opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $68.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

