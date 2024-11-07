Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $15,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.55.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

