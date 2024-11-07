Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 55.47 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 47.20 ($0.61). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 47.20 ($0.61), with a volume of 50,800 shares trading hands.

Zytronic Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.08 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 6.28.

Zytronic Company Profile

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology, as well as zypos, zybrid, zytouch, zyprofilm, zyfilm, RFI and EMI shielded filters, and optical filters and display protection glass.

