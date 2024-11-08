10,894 Shares in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Acquired by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.09.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

