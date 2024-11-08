109,852 Shares in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,942,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of SharkNinja at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the first quarter valued at about $3,896,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SharkNinja by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,918,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 96.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,432 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SharkNinja has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of SharkNinja stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.60. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.12 and a 52 week high of $112.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

