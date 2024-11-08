3,923 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Up 2.3 %
NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $180.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $180.96.
About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
