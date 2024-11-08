4,659 Shares in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,659 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GVA. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 66.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 82.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the second quarter valued at about $215,000.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Granite Construction from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

NYSE:GVA opened at $95.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.42. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

