4,661 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bought by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,438.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,263,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,853,000 after buying an additional 2,116,175 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 313.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,698,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,522 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,941,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,284,000 after purchasing an additional 967,143 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,619,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 15.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,846,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,806,000 after purchasing an additional 925,073 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,603.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $49.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.25. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $51.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

